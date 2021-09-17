Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

NYSE:SHW opened at $298.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

