Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.56 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 377.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,865 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 191,934 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,534 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,342,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

NYSE:IRM opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $1,645,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

