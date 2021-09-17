Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 49,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGI stock opened at $188.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $194.96.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

