Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of Gerdau worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.1048 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.85%.

GGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

