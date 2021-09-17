SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 561,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,630 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 33.5% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 24.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 69,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 24.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of SLRC opened at $19.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. On average, research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

