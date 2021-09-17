Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 20,001 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,001 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $241.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

