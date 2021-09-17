Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 6,581 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.19.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.