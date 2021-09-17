Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.