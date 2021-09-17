Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 10,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

