Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,580 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after acquiring an additional 844,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,235,000 after acquiring an additional 108,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,402. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $93.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $97.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

