Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,102 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of DermTech worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 152.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after buying an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth $334,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

DMTK stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.81.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $68,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,504 shares of company stock worth $1,196,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

