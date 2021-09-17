Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

KYMR stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.