Cisco Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cisco Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.52.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $241.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

