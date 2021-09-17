Brokerages Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. The AZEK also posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

AZEK stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -475.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

