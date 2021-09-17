Insider Buying: Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Insider Acquires 159 Shares of Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) insider Alan Dunsmore acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £125.61 ($164.11).

Shares of LON SFR opened at GBX 78.99 ($1.03) on Friday. Severfield plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.20 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.84 ($1.11). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The stock has a market cap of £243.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.11.

Get Severfield alerts:

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.