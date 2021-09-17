Reviewing Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29%

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.98 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.92 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

NextSource Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Golden Minerals and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 137.46%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats NextSource Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

