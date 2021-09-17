Insider Buying: Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Insider Purchases A$12,500.00 in Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) insider Matthew Fahey purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,928.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85.

Get Vonex alerts:

About Vonex

Vonex Limited provides telecommunications services in Australia and the United States. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It offers mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and VoIP services for the small to medium enterprise customers under the Vonex brand, as well as sells hardware.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.