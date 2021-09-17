Insider Buying: Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Insider Purchases A$12,500.00 in Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) insider Matthew Fahey purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,928.57).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85.
About Vonex
