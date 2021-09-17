WOWswap (WOW) Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $57,691.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $6.38 or 0.00013436 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00072695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00117416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00172213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.73 or 0.07275342 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,543.73 or 1.00093634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.93 or 0.00829341 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 394,015 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.