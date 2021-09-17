Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Up 102.0% in August

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,500 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the August 15th total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Scholastic stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -102.03 and a beta of 0.95. Scholastic has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $40.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $401.40 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,258,000 after acquiring an additional 652,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after purchasing an additional 407,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 14.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

