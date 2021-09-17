Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO William Schuh Sells 5,588 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.33 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Anaplan by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after buying an additional 696,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 713,229 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.