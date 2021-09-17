Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO William Schuh Sells 5,588 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.33 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.99.
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.
Anaplan Company Profile
Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
