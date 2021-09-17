Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 2,153 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average of $159.31. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

