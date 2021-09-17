Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 47,423 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,423 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Cummins worth $25,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 11.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $229.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.51. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.