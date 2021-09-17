Smith Moore & CO. Sells 5,915 Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.05% of Duddell Street Acquisition worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSAC. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duddell Street Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

