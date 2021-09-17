Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 110,193 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $26,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Shares of PPG opened at $149.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

