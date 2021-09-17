PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Shares Down 2.3%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. 469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get PCCW alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 7.74%.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.