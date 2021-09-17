SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Stock Price Up 16.5%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) shares rose 16.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 122,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 370,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

About SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

