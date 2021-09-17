Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $686,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $470.69 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.38 and a 52 week high of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

