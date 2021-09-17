Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Separately, HSBC raised Vienna Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

