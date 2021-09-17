Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 94,479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $212.69 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $169.99 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

