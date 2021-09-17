Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 2,133 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,388,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 79.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,303. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

