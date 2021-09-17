Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.14 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $40,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 52.2% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,871,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,496 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 65.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,681,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

