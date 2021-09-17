Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 211,088 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211,088 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

CLB stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

CLB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

