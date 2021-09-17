SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 38,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $9,291,356. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

SEDG opened at $270.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.21. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.