Aviva PLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

