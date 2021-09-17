Insider Buying: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Purchases $50,263.20 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,529.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 966 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,789.08.

LMNR opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 633.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

