GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion.
GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.