BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,127 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,133.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

