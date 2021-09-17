Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Atlantic Union Bankshares also posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUB stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

