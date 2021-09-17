The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Director Purchases $21,914.52 in Stock

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Director Kevin V. Dreyer acquired 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $21,914.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
