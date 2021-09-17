The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Director Purchases $21,914.52 in Stock

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Director Kevin V. Dreyer acquired 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $21,914.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGZ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

