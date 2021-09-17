Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) CEO Lance Rosenzweig Purchases 9,727 Shares

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) CEO Lance Rosenzweig bought 9,727 shares of Support.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,302.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 113,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,813.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPRT opened at $11.80 on Friday. Support.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.01 million, a P/E ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Support.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,634,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

