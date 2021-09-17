Lance Rosenzweig Acquires 10,000 Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) CEO Lance Rosenzweig acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lance Rosenzweig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Lance Rosenzweig purchased 9,727 shares of Support.com stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,302.13.

NASDAQ SPRT opened at $11.80 on Friday. Support.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $59.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $286.01 million, a P/E ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Support.com by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Support.com during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Support.com during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

