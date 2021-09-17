National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Purchases $18,250.00 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Mary G. Miller acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $18,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $219,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

National Bankshares stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $225.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 35.58%. Equities research analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 515.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $945,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

