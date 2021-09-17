Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Atlas reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Atlas has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlas by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Atlas by 1.0% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Atlas by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Atlas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Atlas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

