DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRD. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 222,779 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

DRD stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.18. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

