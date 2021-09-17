Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCMG. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $220,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $2,333,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after acquiring an additional 869,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $4,137,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $1,700,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.06.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

