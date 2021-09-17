Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,792,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after acquiring an additional 259,766 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,345,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in PRA Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 221,333 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PRA Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 142,590 shares during the period.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRAA stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $45.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $109,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,514 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.