Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Veritable L.P. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.2% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $205.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.59 and a 52-week high of $208.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.93 and a 200-day moving average of $193.14.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.