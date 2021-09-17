Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 10,658 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

