International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 450.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,553 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,939,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,900,000 after buying an additional 183,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IP stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79. International Paper has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

