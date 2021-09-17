Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 24,665 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 154.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,610 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

BMO opened at $101.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.69. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.